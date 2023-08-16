Professor Says Children Can Identify As ‘Minotaurs’ As Part Of ‘Gender Revolution’

Pride flags are seen as people attend the 2023 LA Pride Parade on June 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

A professor and chief psychologist at a California children’s hospital said that children can now identify as “gender minotaurs” as she maintained that the U.S. is currently in the midst of a “gender revolution.”

Diane Ehrensaft, a feminist educator who supports what she referred to as a “gender revolution,” is currently a chief psychologist and the director of mental health at the University of California San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital in its gender development center.

She is also a professor at UCSF School of Medicine.

Ehrensaft specializes in pediatric “gender-affirming care for transgender and gender-expansive patients.”

In a paper published by Ehrensaft titled, “The Gender Affirmative Model,” the psychologist lists different ways that children have previously described themselves, including as “gender minotaur.”

She explained that the term means that the child sees themselves as one gender on top and a different gender on the bottom, similar to the mythological half-man and half-bull character.

Another claim made by Ehrensaft includes what she explains as a “gender prius,” meaning that a child can look like a boy from the front, but can also have a long braid in his hair with a pink bow in the back.

According to the paper, a child had told her “you see – I’m a Prius, a boy in the front, a girl in the back. A hybrid.”

Ehrensaft also mentions the term “gender tesla,” which describes a transgender state that is reached after evolving from being a “gender hybrid.”

Additionally, “Gender smoothie” is another term explained by the psychologist as a variation of a person being fluid in their gender.

Ehrensaft describes that she believes transgenderism is derived from a “gender web” that is influenced by the surroundings and upbringing of an individual, which also changes as the person becomes older.

In 2018, she held a talk at the San Francisco Public Library, during which she said: “We are in the midst of a ‘gender revolution’” and that children are the ones “leading it,” rather than parents or adults in general.

“I totally agree we are in the midst of a gender revolution and the children are leading it,” she said. “It’s a wonderful thing to see. And it’s also humbling to know [children] know more than we do about this topic of being gender expansive. I started meeting a whole bunch of other gender hybrids. And so we have the gender prius, we have a gender minotaur. And most of the kids who are gender minotaurs love mermaids. So make sure you have a lot of mermaid books. If you really you think about it, it works.”

Ehrensaft believes that the current “gender revolution” we are experiencing is the next phase of the feminist movement.

“Now, we’ve got genders moving boulders, and it makes a lot of people nervous,” she said.

