Prince Andrew relinquishes Royal ‘Duke of York’ title following series of scandals

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:32 PM – Friday, October 17, 2025

Following a private discussion with his brother King Charles, Prince Andrew has reportedly relinquished all his royal titles, including “Duke of York.”

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” Prince Andrew said in a statement. “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first.” “I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life,” he continued. “With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

King Charles III’s younger brother was stripped of his titles amid renewed public scrutiny over his ties to the late convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Beyond the embarrassment the Royal Family felt over Andrew’s past friendship with Epstein, reports indicate growing concern and anxiety about his association with a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official linked to a recent spy scandal.

In 2019, Prince Andrew first stepped back from his public Royal role, and in 2022, his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, officially stripped him of his military titles and patronages after a judge rejected his attempt to have Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit against him dismissed.

Giuffre, a prominent survivor of Epstein’s abuse, allegedly died by suicide on April 25th, at age 41, after months of personal turmoil, including allegations of domestic abuse and a serious car accident in March that left her with severe kidney issues.

Before her death, she had been working on a memoir, “Nobody’s Girl,” detailing her trafficking by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and naming powerful men like Prince Andrew, whom she alleges believed having illicit sex with her was his “birthright.” Andrew settled a 2022 lawsuit with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum reportedly “between $6 million and $16 million” — without admitting liability.

