President Trump wishes a ‘Happy Memorial Day’ to all Americans: ‘including the scum’

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:36 PM – Monday, May 26, 2025

On Monday, President Donald Trump extended his holiday greetings to the American public on Memorial Day. In characteristic fashion, the president’s message on Truth Social was accompanied by a few pointed remarks as well, where he referenced those who spent the last four years “trying to destroy our country.”

“HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS, WHO ALLOWED 21,000,000 MILLION PEOPLE TO ILLEGALLY ENTER OUR COUNTRY, MANY OF THEM BEING CRIMINALS AND THE MENTALLY INSANE,THROUGH AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE, AND THROUGH JUDGES WHO ARE ON A MISSION TO KEEP MURDERERS, DRUG DEALERS, RAPISTS, GANG MEMBERS, AND RELEASED PRISONERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD, IN OUR COUNTRY SO THEY CAN ROB, MURDER, AND RAPE AGAIN — ALL PROTECTED BY THESE USA HATING JUDGES WHO SUFFER FROM AN IDEOLOGY THAT IS SICK, AND VERY DANGEROUS FOR OUR COUNTRY. HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL. BUT FEAR NOT, WE HAVE MADE GREAT PROGRESS OVER THE LAST 4 MONTHS, AND AMERICA WILL SOON BE SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN! AGAIN, HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY, AND GOD BLESS AMERICA!” Trump posted on his social media platform. Advertisement

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return of an illegal alien from Guatemala, whom the left-wing judge claimed was “unlawfully deported”—arguing that the removal “lacked any semblance of due process.”

The Guatemalan national, known only as “OCG,” allegedly told authorities that he held credible fear of persecution in his home country, due to his homosexual orientation, and he demanded that he be allowed to stay in the U.S., though federal authorities still deported him to Mexico — as OCG had purportedly informed agents that he has past connections to that county.

“Due process is, in some sense, a binary – one either receives what the Constitution requires, or one does not,” Murphy wrote. “It has been clear that OCG did not receive what the Constitution requires.”

Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded soon after, posting their response to the judge’s arguments on X.

“America’s asylum system was never intended to be used as a de facto amnesty program or a catch-all, get-out-of-deportation-free card. The person in question was an illegally present alien who was granted withholding of removal to Guatemala. He was instead removed to Mexico, a safe third option for him, pending his asylum claim. Yet, this federal activist judge is ordering us to bring him back, so he can have an opportunity to prove why he should be granted asylum to a country that he has had no past connection to. The Trump administration is committed to returning our asylum system to its original intent,” the DHS posted.

