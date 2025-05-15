President Trump Weighs In On SCOTUS Birthright Citizenship Case

(L) Activists demonstrate during a protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court on May 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral argument today on cases whether the Trump administration has the power to end birthright citizenship. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) / (R) Trump speaks after signing the guest book at Qasr Al-Watan (Palace of the Nation) in Abu Dhabi. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:47 PM – Thursday, May 15, 2025

President Donald Trump addressed the birthright citizenship case being presented before the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) on Thursday — asserting that the original intent of the law was to confer benefits upon the descendants of slaves, rather than illegal aliens.

Trump continued to argue that birthright citizenship, enshrined as a U.S. Constitutional amendment in 1868, was principally designed to benefit the offspring of enslaved Black individuals. He characterized the issue as “yet another point that leads to the dysfunction of America.”

“We are, for the sake of being politically correct, a STUPID Country but, in actuality, this is the exact opposite of being politically correct, and it is yet another point that leads to the dysfunction of America,” he continued.

The case presented on Thursday arose from challenges to the GOP president’s efforts to terminate birthright citizenship.

Central to the proceedings is the question of whether lower courts possess the authority to indefinitely obstruct executive actions through the issuance of universal injunctions, a determination that ultimately rests with the Supreme Court justices. Universal injunctions enable lower federal courts to prevent the enforcement of a Trump executive order on a nationwide scale.

The legal challenge surrounding birthright citizenship was initiated following the signing of a Day One executive order by President Trump. This order, scheduled to take effect on February 19th, sought to reinterpret a 19th-century Constitutional amendment.

However, the directive swiftly faced legal opposition, as “activist” federal judges appointed by Democrat administrations moved to block its implementation. Subsequent appeals by the Trump administration also proved unsuccessful, prompting the Supreme Court to agree to hear the case.

The timeline for the Supreme Court’s final ruling on birthright citizenship remains uncertain. The decision could emerge within weeks, or potentially within hours — if the justices opt for an expedited emergency ruling.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

