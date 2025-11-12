President Trump signs bill to re-open the govt

US President Donald Trump (C) shows the signed bill package to re-open the federal government in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 12, 2025. Congress on Wednesday ended the longest government shutdown in US history, 43 days that paralyzed Washington and left hundreds of thousands of workers unpaid while Republicans and Democrats played a high-stakes blame game. The Republican-led House of Representatives voted largely along party lines to approve a Senate-passed package that will reopen federal departments and agencies, as many Democrats fume over what they see as a capitulation by party leaders. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Jericho Dancel

8:00 PM – Wednesday, November 12, 2025

President Donald Trump has signed a recently voted on government funding bill, ultimately ending the record long government shutdown.

Shortly before signing the bill on Wednesday evening from the Oval Office, the president praised lawmakers for working to re-open the government. However, the president maintained that Americans should not forget what Democrats did in shutting down the government.

“I just want to tell the American people, you should not forget this when we come up to midterms and other things,” Trump said in his late-night address. “Don’t forget what they’ve done to our country.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

