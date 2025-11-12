President Trump signs bill to re-open the govt

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Jericho Dancel
8:00 PM – Wednesday, November 12, 2025
President Donald Trump has signed a recently voted on government funding bill, ultimately ending the record long government shutdown.
Shortly before signing the bill on Wednesday evening from the Oval Office, the president praised lawmakers for working to re-open the government. However, the president maintained that Americans should not forget what Democrats did in shutting down the government.
“I just want to tell the American people, you should not forget this when we come up to midterms and other things,” Trump said in his late-night address. “Don’t forget what they’ve done to our country.”
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts
What do YOU think? Click here to jump to the comments!
Sponsored Content Below