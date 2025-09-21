President Trump seated behind bulletproof glass at Charlie Kirk memorial at State Farm Stadium

U.S. President Donald Trump attends the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

2:00 PM – Sunday, September 21, 2025

President Donald Trump has arrived to State Farm Stadium to attend the memorial service for the slain conservative commenter Charlie Kirk.

On Sunday, the president was seen sitting in a box behind bulletproof glass alongside his son, Eric Trump. When the crowd recognized his presence, it erupted into loud cheers.

Other individuals spotted behind the glass with Trump were Tesla founder Elon Musk, White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Margo Martin, special assistant to the president and the deputy director of communications for Trump, shared a photo of the 47th president and his son to X.

The president is scheduled to deliver the final remarks at the packed memorial service for Kirk.

