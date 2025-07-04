President Trump officially signs ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ into law

U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by Republican lawmakers, signs the One, Big Beautiful Bill Act into law during an Independence Day military family picnic (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:10 PM – Friday, July 4, 2025

President Donald Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill” into law on the 249th anniversary of America’s independence during an Independence Day military family picnic on the White House lawn.

The bill was passed by the House of Representatives on Thursday by a vote of 218-214, ultimately sending the legislation to President Trump’s desk for a final signature.

President Trump spoke alongside the First Lady on the Truman Balcony overlooking the White House lawn – discussing the success of Operation Midnight Hammer and celebrating all of the individuals involved in passing the One Big Beautiful Bill while wishing the American people a happy 4th of July.

The signing ceremony also included a flyover of F-22s, F-35s, and a B-2 Bomber.

“Two weeks ago, our incredible Air Force pilots conducted one of the most successful military strikes in all of history: Operation Midnight Hammer … This evening, we’re honored to be joined by 150 Airmen and their families from Whiteman Air Force Base,” Trump stated.

“As we approach the 250th anniversary of America’s founding exactly one year from now, we are creating an economy that delivers wealth for the middle class, a border that is sovereign and secure, and a military that is unmatched, unequaled anywhere in the world,” he continued. “We have made the Trump tax cuts permanent, that’s the largest tax cuts in the history of this country.”

President Trump followed up his speech by signing the Big Beautiful Bill into law, alongside members of Congress who applauded as the president held up the legislation featuring his signature.

Democrats unanimously voted against the spending bill, arguing that the stricter Medicaid and SNAP requirements will cause millions of Americans to lose affordable healthcare, despite the GOP explaining that the new work requirements are set to root out waste, fraud and abuse in the healthcare system.

The bill includes the permanent extension of the 2017 Trump tax cuts, funding to ensure the security of the border, funding for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, eliminating tax on tips and overtime, and repeals the Biden administration’s clean energy tax credits, among others.

“President Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill delivers on the commonsense agenda that nearly 80 million Americans voted for – the largest middle-class tax cut in history, permanent border security, massive military funding, and restoring fiscal sanity. The pro-growth policies within this historic legislation are going to fuel an economic boom like we’ve never seen before,” stated press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who added that the legislation will “officially usher in the Golden Age of America.”

