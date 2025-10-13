President Trump lands in Israel

U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One as he arrives at Ben Gurion International Airport on October 13, 2025 in Tel Aviv, Israel. President Trump is visiting the country hours after Hamas released the remaining Israeli hostages captured on Oct. 7, 2023, part of a US-brokered ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

12:18 AM – Monday, October 13, 2025

Air Force One has landed in Israel. As President Donald Trump stepped off the plane, he smiled broadly and raised his fist in celebration.

On Monday, Trump arrived at Ben Gurion International Airport, where he was greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

Additionally, his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff greeted Trump upon his arrival.

In a recording released by Netanyahu’s office, the air traffic controllers at the control tower welcoming Trump told him his visit “carries deep meaning for our people in these times.”

“Thank you for your friendship, and for the unbreakable bond between our nations,” the controllers continued. “God bless America, God bless Israel, and the friendship between our peoples.”

The pilots of Air Force One responded, “Thank you very much.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

