President Trump honors Charlie Kirk at Arizona memorial: ‘God bless Charlie and God bless the USA’

U.S. President Donald Trump walks onstage during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:23 PM – Sunday, September 21, 2025

President Donald Trump headlined Charlie Kirk’s memorial at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, announcing that he will soon be hosting a ceremony to honor Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Following a moving speech by Kirk’s widow, Mrs. Erika Kirk, President Trump proclaimed that the United States is a nation “in shock and a nation in mourning.”

“Less than two weeks ago, our country was robbed of one of the brightest lights of our times, a giant of his generation, and above all, a devoted husband, father, son, Christian, and patriot, Charles James Kirk was heinously murdered by a radicalized, cold-blooded monster, for speaking the truth. That was in his heart, he was violently killed because he spoke for freedom and justice for God, country, for reason, and for common sense,” Trump stated. Advertisement

Much like other speeches, President Trump labeled Kirk a “martyr,” announcing that “our greatest evangelist for American liberty became immortal.”

President Trump also divulged one of his last conversations he had with Kirk, stating: “Charlie was filled with a patriotic spirit from his youth, and he was an all-American in everything he did. And one of the last things he said to me is, ‘Please, Sir, save Chicago.’ We’re going to do that. We’re going to save Chicago from horrible crimes.”

At one point in the speech, Trump revealed that his administration is going to make “one of the biggest announcements–– medically –– in the history of our country.”

“Do you know what M-A-H-A is? That’s right, Make America Healthy Again, and tomorrow we’re going to make one of the biggest, I think medically, in the history of our country. We’re going to be doing it with [Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.], and [Dr. Mehmet Oz], and all of the professionals, I think you’re going to find it to be amazing. I think we found an answer to autism, how about that?”

The president went on to send his condolences to Kirk’s parents, wishing them comfort in the wake of losing their son.

“To Charlie’s parents, who lost their beloved son, and to the entire Kirk family, we know that no words could ever be enough to fill the void he leaves behind. That’s a void that just can’t be filled,” Trump stated.

“But I hope the extraordinary outpouring of emotion over these past 11 days has comforted you with the knowledge that your son brought more good and love into this world in his 31 short years than most people, even very, very successful people can bring in a lifetime,” the president continued.

The president also admired Kirk’s humble and selfless nature, stating, “[Charlie] wanted the best for [his opponents]. That’s where I disagreed with Charlie; I hate my opponent. And I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry, I am sorry, Erika, but now Erika can talk to me and the whole group and convince me that’s right, but I can’t stand my opponent,” Trump jokingly stated. “Charlie’s angry, looking down, he’s angry at me now. He wasn’t interested in demonizing anyone, he was interested in persuading everyone.”

The president added that he will be hosting a ceremony in Washington, D.C., to honor Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“We will soon award Charlie the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It’s the highest civilian honor. And we will do the ceremony at the beautiful White House in a very safe Washington, D.C., a place that Charlie truly revered,” President Trump added.

“God bless you, Charlie, and God bless the United States of America.”

Before the president’s speech, the vice president and several cabinet members delivered remarks honoring Kirk’s legacy and sharing personal stories.

