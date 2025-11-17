President Trump endorses Emilio T. Gonzales for Miami mayor

Emilio T. Gonzalez, director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, speaks during a naturalization ceremony for new American citizens August 30, 2007 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sani Unutoa

1:45 PM – Monday, November 17, 2025

President Donald Trump has endorsed Emilio T. Gonzales to be the next mayor of Miami, Florida.

On Sunday, President Trump took to Truth Social to say Gonzales is a very successful businessman who has dedicated his life to serving his community.

“A very successful Businessman, Civic Leader, former CEO of Miami International Airport, and former City Manager and Chief Administrative Officer of the City of Miami, Emilio has dedicated his life to serving his Community,” the president stated.

He praised Gonzales for his service in the Army, saying he strongly supports our law enforcement, the Military and veterans.

“As the former Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, and a brave U.S. Army Veteran, Emilio strongly supports our incredible Law Enforcement, Military, and Veterans, and knows the Wisdom and Courage it takes to ensure LAW AND ORDER,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Advertisement

The president also said Gonzales will fight to grow the economy, cut taxes and keep our border secure.

“As Miami’s next Mayor, he will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

On X, Gonzales thanked President Trump for his endorsement.

No single mayoral candidate received over 50% of the vote in November, leading to a runoff in December.

