President Trump en route to Alaska for high-stakes Putin talks

President Donald is officially on his way to Anchorage, Alaska to participate in a what he has titled as a “HIGH STAKES!!!” summit with Russia President Vladimir Putin.

On Friday morning, Trump parted the White House to meet with the Russian President. Putin has not visited the United States in over a decade.

While he was boarding Air Force One, Trump briefly spoke with reporters about the expectation and potential outcomes from the day’s talks.

The two world leaders are set to meet at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to discuss the future of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Trump has stated that he cares about putting a stop to the killings that are occurring as a result of the conflict. However, he doesn’t expect this face to face meeting to be any more challenging than his previous discussions with Putin over the phone.

If Russia does not agree to end the killing, Trump has vowed severe economic repercussions.

The meeting will take place around 3:30 PM Eastern. Watch One America’s full coverage on OAN Live.

