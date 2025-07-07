President Trump defends former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attend a joint news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House March 19, 2019. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:11 PM – Monday, July 7, 2025

President Donald Trump came to the defense of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday, characterizing him in a social media post as the target of a politically motivated “witch hunt”—a term that Trump and others have frequently used to describe his own legal challenges.

Bolsonaro, a close ally of Trump during their overlapping terms in office, is currently on trial in Brazil after being accused of orchestrating a coup attempt aimed at preventing Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from assuming the presidency in January 2023.

In March, the Brazilian Supreme Court agreed to hear the case against former President Jair Bolsonaro and seven others, including several high-ranking military officials, who stand accused of conspiring to stage a coup to prevent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from assuming office in January 2023.

During his recent appearance before the Supreme Court, Bolsonaro denied orchestrating any attempt to overthrow the government, but admitted participating in meetings that explored ways to handle the election outcome.

The charges originate from a two-year police investigation into stolen election claims that ultimately led to protests by Bolsonaro supporters in the capital, occurring just one week after President Lula assumed office in early 2023.

