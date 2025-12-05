President Trump awarded the FIFA Peace Prize ahead of 2026 World Cup

U.S. President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:48 AM – Friday, December 5, 2025

President Donald Trump was awarded the FIFA Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

The FIFA Peace Prize, which was created a month ago, aims to “reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world,” making President Trump the first to receive the honor.

“This is your prize, this is your peace prize,” stated FIFA president Gianni Infantino, noting that Trump deserved the award for his efforts in securing the Gaza ceasefire. “The FIFA Peace Prize is presented annually on behalf of the billions of football-loving people from around the world to a distinguished individual who exemplifies an unwavering commitment to advancing peace with unity throughout the world through their notable leadership and action,” he continued. “Like everyone here in the room, we see images of war all over the world. And like everyone, we suffer for every child that dies, we cry with every mother that loses someone she loves, and we want to see hope, we want to see unity, we want to see a future — and I was lucky, Mr. President, to witness a few years ago the Abraham Accord signatures,” Infantino added, referencing the 2020 normalization agreement between Israel and surrounding Muslim nations. Advertisement

In his acceptance speech, President Trump stated that winning the award is “truly one of the great honors” of his life, while discussing the true impacts of securing peace across the world.

“Beyond awards, Gianni and I were discussing this, we saved millions and millions of lives, the Congo as an example — over 10 million people killed, and it was heading toward another 10 million very quickly,” Trump stated. “You know, the fact that we could do that — India [and] Pakistan, so many different wars that were able to end, in some cases a little bit before they started, just right before they started, it was going to be late, but we got them done, and it’s such an honor,” he continued. “I want to thank, by the way, my family — my great first lady, Melania, you’re right here, and thank you very much,” Trump added, going on to thank Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for a great working relationship on hosting the FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, with attendance projections suggesting over 5 million. Global viewership is expected to reach at least 6 billion people worldwide, which would solidify the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the most-watched sporting event in history.

