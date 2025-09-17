President Trump and First Lady Melania visit Queen Elizabeth’s burial site

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during their visit to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during the State visit by the President of the United States of America on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

12:30 PM – Wednesday, September 17, 2025

President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, paid a visit to the tomb of the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, where they respectfully laid flowers in her memory.

Upon arriving to St. George’s Chapel, the president and first lady were greeted by the Dean of Windsor, the Rt. Rev. Christopher Cocksworth, and the Chapter Clerk, Miss Charlotte Manley.

Away from the press, the GOP president spent ten contemplative minutes reflecting on Queen Elizabeth’s life and the grandeur of her burial chamber, describing the opportunity to visit as a “great honor.”

The late queen was buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is part of St. George’s Chapel. She is laid next to her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother; and her sister, Princess Margaret.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on September 19, 2022, a private burial service was held later that evening. During the service, her coffin was lowered into the royal vault beneath the memorial chapel, where Prince Philip had been interred the previous year.

Upon their return to public view, the couple were welcomed by church officials in red robes, who escorted them to their seats.

They were then treated to a performance of “Gloria in Excelsis,” the opening movement of Vivaldi’s Gloria, conducted by James Vivian and accompanied by the chapel organ. Essentially, it was a formal choral piece performed with organ music to honor the occasion.

Following the performance, the presidential couple were also seen speaking to the children in the choir.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet young members of the choir during a visit to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during the State visit by the President of the United States of America on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The president and first lady were subsequently granted a private tour of the historic chapel, a sacred space that serves as the final resting place for eleven British monarchs, including Henry VIII.

During the tour, they were able to appreciate not only the Royal tombs but also the chapel’s intricate architecture, centuries-old memorials, and storied history — reflecting the legacy of the British monarchy.

