President Trump and First Lady Melania arrive in Texas to assess damage of fatal floods

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Lackland Air Force Base before heading to Kerrville, Texas where they plan to visit with state and local leaders, first responders and victims of last week’s flash flooding on July 11, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:32 AM – Friday, July 11, 2025

President Donald Trump and the first lady have arrived in Texas to tour the tragic flood damage in Kerrville.

On Friday, the 47th president and first lady landed at an Air Force base in nearby San Antonio. Aboard the Marine One helicopter, they’re traveling to Kerrville, Central Texas, to survey devastation from the catastrophic flash floods that struck around July 4th.

The flooding has now claimed 121 lives, which includes an undisclosed number of children from Camp Mystic. 170 others are still unaccounted for as well.

In addition to assessing the flood damage, the president will hold a roundtable with Texas officials and concerned locals looking for more information.

Trump will reportedly join Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

“Texas is grieving from a wound unlike any I’ve ever seen, and the Lone Star State needs everyone’s support,” Cruz posted on X.

Abbott has continued to provide regular updates on the death toll and number of missing persons, including during a recent stop in Kerrville earlier this week. At a press conference on Sunday, he acknowledged that while Texans are accustomed to flash flood warnings, no one had anticipated the lethality of this particular event.

“There’s no expectation of a water wall of almost 30ft high,” he said.

The officials will also be part of a briefing on the recovery and future preparedness, which includes addressing concerns like early-warning systems and communication infrastructure.

As of Friday, July 11th, at least 121 people have been confirmed to be deceased, and more than 170 others are unaccounted for in Central Texas.

