Pres. Trump touts America’s military at West Point commencement

US President Donald Trump joined by US Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland looks on after delivering the commencement address at the 2025 graduation ceremony at the US Military Academy West Point on May 24, 2025 in West Point, New York. U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the commencement address at the 2025 U.S. Military Academy Graduation Ceremony at West Point. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Bailey Broadwater

3:13 PM – Saturday, May 24, 2025

President Donald Trump touted the hottest country in the world while honoring the 2025 graduating class of West Point Military Academy.



During Saturday’s commencement ceremony, the 47th president reminded the cadets to soak in every moment from this special day — noting that their work is far from over.

“Every cadet on the field before me should savor this morning, because this is a day that you will never, ever forget,” Trump stated. “In a few moments, you’ll become graduates of the most elite and storied military academy in human history. And you will become officers in the greatest and most powerful army the world has ever known. And I know because I rebuilt that army and I rebuilt the military.”

Trump commended the 1,002 graduating cadets on their academic and physical accomplishments — and noted that West Point is one of the hardest schools to get into.



The president also praised his own administration’s push to return to merit-based systems and traditional military values.

Advertisement

“The job of the U.S. Armed Forces is not to host drag shows, to transform foreign cultures, but to spread democracy to everybody around the world at the point of a gun,” he continued. “The military’s job is to dominate any foe and annihilate any threat to America, anywhere, anytime and anyplace.”

President Trump continued on to boast other achievements by his administration — including ending Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives (DEI) and protecting women’s sports, underscoring his America First Agenda.



Trump celebrated several graduating cadets for impressive accomplishments and notable stories, including Cadet Ricky McMahon — a fourth generation graduate whose father served in Iraq.

https://twitter.com/RapidResponse47/status/1926323568154968333

The president closed by reminding cadets to work hard, have courage and always fight hard.

“Through every challenge and every battle, you’ll stand strong, you’ll work hard, you will stay tough, and you will fight, fight, fight and win, win, win.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!