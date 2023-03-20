Pres. Trump: ‘There Was No Crime’

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Political Correspondent Daniel Baldwin

UPDATED 11:04 AM – Monday, March 20, 2023

Pres. Donald Trump released a series of statements on Truth Social Sunday afternoon, defending his innocence amid rumors that he could be indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office as soon as this week.

“When Alvin Bragg first attained office, he made it very clear that, like many other prosecutors, there was no case against Donald J. Trump,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Then the Biden Administration, the Democrats, and the Fake News Media began pushing him, and pushing him hard, and low and behold he said that there might just be a case after all.”

Trump was referring to the beginning of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s tenure. Two of the lead prosecutors, Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, resigned after Bragg reportedly told them he was initially not prepared to move forward with an indictment against the 45th president. Following the resignations, Bragg released a statement on the ongoing investigation, emphasizing he was still on the case.

“In recent weeks, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been repeatedly asked whether our investigation concerning former President Donald J. Trump, the Trump Organization, and its leadership is continuing,” Bragg said in the statement. “It is.”

Bragg is investigating the 45th president’s alleged role in his company’s classification of a $130,000 hush money payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels. Trump called for protests over the possible looming indictment.

Reports indicated that New York law enforcement officials were making security preparations for a possible indictment. The expectation is that the 45th president will be charged in connection with an alleged hush payment Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, paid to adult actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen reportedly paid $130,000 to Daniels. Reports say prosecutors are expected to accuse Trump of overseeing the false recording of his reimbursement to Cohen in his company’s record keepings.

Trump continued to maintain his total innocence, even after indicating he could face an arrest as soon as Tuesday.

“There was no “misdemeanor” here either,” said Trump. “There was no crime, period. All other of the many Democrat law enforcement officers that looked at it, took a pass. So did Cy Vance, and so did Bragg. But then, much latter, he changed his mind. Gee, I wonder why? Prosecutorial Misconduct and Interference with an Election. Investigate the Investigators!”

Republican lawmakers have flocked to the defense of the 45th president after reports surfaced that he could be facing a possible indictment. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy issued multiple scathing statements directed at Bragg.

“Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump,” McCarthy tweeted. “I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.”

McCarthy doubled down on his threat of investigations Sunday afternoon, saying he would specifically target “Soros-backed DA’s.”

“Alvin Bragg is abusing his office to target President Trump while he’s reduced a majority of felonies, including violent crimes, to misdemeanors,” McCarthy said. “He has different rules for political opponents. Republicans stopped the radical DC crime law, and we will investigate any use of federal funds that are used to facilitate the perversion of justice by Soros-backed DA’s across the country.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence and 2024 hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy both issued statements condemning the possible indictment.

Trump’s first 2024 campaign rally is set for Saturday, March 25 in Waco, Texas.