Pres. Trump suggests autopen was used to pardon J6 cmte members

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco

6:40 PM – Monday, September 8, 2025

President Donald Trump continues to hammer his predecessor over his alleged use of an autopen.

While speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump suggested the autopen was used to pardon members of the Democrat-led January 6 committee.

He asserted their investigation was a hoax and called out former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for turning down federal assistance on January 6th.

“It all came out bad for them,” Trump said. “They burned everything. They got rid of everything and there’s absolutely nothing there. It’s all gone. And that was based on an autopen you know, they gave, they gave those members of Congress that were on the unselect committee. They gave a pardon. I think it’s a tremendous scandal.”

Trump’s remarks come as House Republicans voted last week to form a select subcommittee to potentially probe the Democrat-run panel.

The House Oversight Committee has interviewed several former Biden staffers as part of its probe into the autopen and his cognitive decline.

