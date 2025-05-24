Pres. Trump suggests a new path to citizenship for immigrants

US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, May 23, 2025, as he travels to New Jersey for the weekend. Trump is going to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

OAN Staff Maxwell Herrman

9:15 AM – Saturday, May 24, 2025

President Donald Trump has teased a new official road to citizenship.

While speaking to reporters from the Oval Office on Friday, the president hinted that he may be revising the U.S.’s current pathway to citizenship.



This comes as the Trump administration has reported record low illegal entries along the Southern border and has made moves to restrict the admission of foreign students.

“We’re actually going to be doing something in the near future that’s going to make it possible for people to come into this country and come in and, you know, have a road toward citizenship, and I think it will be very exciting, but it’s too soon to speak of,” Trump stated. Advertisement

This follows President Trump’s address on the potential restriction of foreign students into Harvard, saying he wants the best and brightest — not the troublemakers.

