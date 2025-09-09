Pres. Trump speaks with leaders of Israel and Qatar following strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after stepping off Air Force One upon returning to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 7, 2025. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco

7:18 PM – Monday, September 8, 2025

President Donald Trump has spoken with the leaders of Israel and Qatar following the strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha.

On Tuesday, Trump expressed his disagreement with Israel’s decision to unilaterally bomb Qatar. However, he believes this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for peace.

The president acknowledged that Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas is a worthy one, but stressed that the strike does not advance American or Israeli interests.

“I’m not thrilled, I’m not thrilled about it,” Trump said. “I’m not thrilled about the whole situation, it’s not a good situation.” “But, I will say this, we want the hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down,” he added.

Trump notably called Qatar a strong ally and friend, saying he assured the Emir of Qatar that such a thing won’t happen on their soil again.

“I immediately directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did, however, unfortunately, too late to stop the attack,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “I view Qatar as a strong Ally and friend of the U.S., and feel very badly about the location of the attack.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt touched on the president’s view while speaking at the White House earlier.

“The president made his thoughts and concerns about this very clear, and he spoke again both to Prime Minister Netanyahu and also the Emir and the Prime Minister of Qatar after this attack” Leavitt stated. “And the president has always made it very clear that he wants peace in the Middle East just like he sought that and accomplished that in his first term. He expects all of our allies and friends in the Region that includes both Qatar and Israel to seek peace as well and he wants to see that happen and he’s working with um all of our allies in the region to get that done.”

Trump said he has directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to finalize a defense cooperation with Qatar.

