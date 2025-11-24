Pres. Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi

US President Donald Trump (L) and China’s President Xi Jinping arrive for talks at the Gimhae Air Base, located next to the Gimhae International Airport in Busan on October 30, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Alex Cammarata

1:00 PM – Monday, November 24, 2025

President Donald Trump has spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, President Trump revealed that the two had a very good telephone call.

Trump wrote that the leaders discussed trade, the war in Ukraine and plans for him to visit Beijing next spring.

“I just had a very good telephone call with President Xi, of China. We discussed many topics including Ukraine/Russia, Fentanyl, Soybeans and other Farm Products, etc. We have done a good, and very important, deal for our Great Farmers — and it will only get better. Our relationship with China is extremely strong! This call was a follow up to our highly successful meeting in South Korea, three weeks ago. Since then, there has been significant progress on both sides in keeping our agreements current and accurate. Now we can set our sights on the big picture,” the president said in his Truth Social post.

“To that end, President Xi invited me to visit Beijing in April, which I accepted, and I reciprocated where he will be my guest for a State Visit in the U.S. later in the year. We agreed that it is important that we communicate often, which I look forward to doing. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he continued. Advertisement

This call comes after Trump and Xi met last month in South Korea. While there, they reached agreements on tariffs, soybean purchases from U.S. farmers and curbing the flow of chemicals used in fentanyl.



