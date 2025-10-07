Pres. Trump sends letter to families of Israeli hostages

Pictures of hostages and victims are seen as former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a remembrance event to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel at Trump National Doral golf club in Miami, Florida, on October 7, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco and Sophia Flores

12:38 PM – Tuesday, October 7, 2025

President Donald J. Trump has assured the families of the hostages being held by Hamas that he is resolved to bring their loved ones home and destroy the terrorist group.

On Tuesday, the two-year anniversary of October 7, 2023, Trump sent a letter to the Hostage and Missing Families Forum.

“These unspeakable scenes have been seared into our memories, and we will never forget,” Trump wrote in the letter.

The president added that his administration has been touched by the group’s advocacy as they deal with unimaginable pain and suffering of not knowing where their loved ones are.

Advertisement

Trump also thanked the group for nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize, adding that he remains committed to ending the conflict and waves of anti-Semitism at home and abroad.

“May god bless you and your loved ones, and may He continue to bless the United States of America and the State of Israel, as we pray that this conflict will be at an end in the coming days — or else,” he concluded.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!