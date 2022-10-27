Pres. Trump receives subpoena from Jan. 6th Committee

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 13: Members of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol vote unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump during a hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on October 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:30 AM PT – Thursday, October 27, 2022

45th President Donald J. Trump has received a subpoena from the January 6th Committee.

On Wednesday, Trump’s attorneys confirmed they accepted the summons. The summons are demanding documents and testimony from the former president.

This comes after the panel unanimously voted to subpoena Trump during its last public hearing.

Trump has until November 14th to comply. He must testify in front of the committee at the Capitol or via video conference. It is unclear what will occur if he fails to cooperate.



The 45th president has repeatedly criticized the January 6th Committee, recently calling it a “laughing stock”