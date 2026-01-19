Pres. Trump invites Russia and Belarus to join his ‘Board of Peace’ cmte

(Main photo): President Donald Trump on January 16, 2026 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / (Top-R): Russia’s President Vladimir Putin at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on January 15, 2026. (Photo by Ramil Sitdikov / POOL / AFP via Getty Images) / (Bottom-R): Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on May 28, 2021. (Photo by Dmitry Astakhov / POOL / AFP)

President Donald Trump has invited the Presidents of Russia and Belarus to join his “Board of Peace” committee, which will oversee the reconstruction of Gaza, manage its transition to a new technocratic government, and oversee the disarmament of Hamas.

This committee is the central oversight body for the second phase of President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.

On Monday, while speaking to reporters, a Kremlin official said that Russian President Vladimir Putin received an invitation through diplomatic channels.

“President Putin also received through diplomatic channels an invitation to join this Board of Peace,” Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation stated.

Specialized teams in Russia are currently analyzing the proposal in full, seeking further engagement with the United States to clarify the nuances and technical specifics of the plan, according to reports.

“We are currently studying all the details of this proposal,” Peskov added, according to Russian state media outlet TASS. “We hope to contact the U.S. side to clarify all the details.”

Later in the day, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry also confirmed that Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko received an invitation to join the Board. Lukashenko is a close ally of Putin.

The ministry’s press service noted that Minsk, the capital of Belarus, “highly appreciates that the American side sees Belarus – and this is clearly stated in the text of the address – as a country ready to take on the noble responsibility of building a lasting peace and leading by example, investing in a secure and prosperous future for future generations.”

According to the board’s draft charter, countries can secure a permanent seat by contributing $1 billion toward Gaza’s reconstruction. Those who do not contribute this amount are limited to three-year terms.

The United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Egypt and Turkey are among the other countries who have received an invitation.

