Pres. Trump Indicates He Will Be Arrested Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump holds a campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa

OAN correspondent Daniel Baldwin

10:11 AM PT – Saturday, March 18, 2023

Former President Donald Trump said he believes he will be arrested on Tuesday amidst an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating the 45th president’s alleged role in his company’s classification of a $130,000 hush money payment to adult actress Stormy Daniels. Trump called for protests over the possible looming indictment.

Reports indicated that New York law enforcement officials were making security preparations for a possible indictment. The expectation is that the 45th president will be charged in connection with an alleged hush payment Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, paid to adult actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen reportedly paid $130,000 to Daniels. Reports say prosecutors are expected to accuse Trump of overseeing the false recording of his reimbursement to Cohen in his company’s record keepings.

Trump’s campaign has aggressively defended and maintained his innocence. Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung dismissed the allegations altogether Thursday, saying Trump is “completely innocent.”

“President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent,” the statement said. “He did nothing wrong, and even the biggest, most Radical Left Democrats are making that clear.”

Many lawmakers, news outlets, and legal experts are questioning the grounds of this looming indictment. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called the possible indictment “an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA.”

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) called the situation “an absurd abuse of the criminal process in our politics.”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk also stated that if Trump is arrested, he would win the 2024 presidential re-election in a “landslide.”

The New York Post previously reported that Bragg, who has been funded by left-wing mega donor George Soros, had downgraded 52% of felony charges to misdemeanors since taking office in January 2022.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Liz Harrington took aim at Bragg and the possible looming indictment, writing “only failing third world nations try to arrest the political opposition on phony charges.”

Trump is currently the odds-on favorite to become the GOP presidential candidate in 2024 and has his first rally scheduled Saturday, March 25 in Waco, Texas.