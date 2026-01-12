Pres. Trump imposes 25% tariffs on countries doing business with Iran: ‘Effective immediately’

OAN’s Sam Valk
5:30 PM – Monday, January 12, 2026
President Donald Trump has imposed new tariffs on countries doing business with Iran.
On Truth Social on Monday, the president announced that “effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America.”
He declared his order to be final and conclusive.
The new tariffs come as the Islamic Republic of Iran appears close to collapsing, with the State Department warning American citizens to evacuate Iran as soon as possible.
“Do not travel to Venezuela; Depart immediately,” U.S. Embassy Caracas warned on Saturday.
“There are reports of groups of armed militias, known as ‘colectivos,’ setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of U.S. citizenship or support for the United States,” the embassy stated. “U.S. citizens in Venezuela should remain vigilant and exercise caution when traveling by road.”
