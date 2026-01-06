Pres. Trump: Fraud investigation of Calif. has begun

An American flag flies with the California State flag on October 24, 2022 in Sausalito, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco

12:04 PM –Tuesday, January 6, 2026

President Donald Trump has revealed California is now under investigation over alleged fraud.

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, the president announced the probe, saying the state is more corrupt than Minnesota.

“California, under Governor Gavin Newscum, is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that’s possible??? The Fraud Investigation of California has begun. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump declared in his post.

The president did not specify who is investigating California or what they were looking into.

Recently, Steve Hilton, a GOP gubernatorial candidate, and Herb Morgan, a state controller candidate in the Sunshine State, fired off a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi urging her to look into suspected fraud.

The men are also demanding independent audits of Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs and housing programs. Additionally, they want real-time public tracking of every state payment.

They claim fraud, waste and abuse in the state is around $250 billion. They unveiled the findings from their “CALIFRAUDIA” tip-line investigation.

