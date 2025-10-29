Pres. Trump, Chinese Pres. Xi to meet in South Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a welcoming ceremony November 9, 2017 in Beijing, China. Trump is on a 10-day trip to Asia. (Photo by Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Bailey Broadwater

5:11 PM – Wednesday, October 29, 2025

President Donald Trump is ready for his high stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two world leaders are scheduled to meet Thursday morning local time in Busan, South Korea — which corresponds to 7 p.m. PT and 10 p.m. ET in the United States.

In a recent Truth Social post, President Trump said he was very much looking forward to the meeting with his Chinese counterpart. He believes meeting between the two could last three to four hours.

This marks the first encounter between Trump and Xi in more than six years, as the two leaders face an impasse in trade talks.

Watch coverage of their bilateral meeting on OAN Live.

