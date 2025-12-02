Pres. Trump calls on Tenn. voters to elect Matt Van Epps

Republican congressional candidate Matt Van Epps speaks during a get out the vote event on December 1, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. Tennessee’s 7th congressional district special election is being held to fill the seat vacated following the resignation of Republican Mark Green. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sani Unutoa

11:37 AM – Tuesday, December 2, 2025

President Donald Trump is asking all America first patriots in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District to get out and vote for Republican Matt Van Epps.

Via Truth Social on Tuesday, the president said Van Epps is a phenomenal candidate and MAGA warrior who will be a great congressman. He also pointed out that Van Epps cherishes Christianity and country music, adding that his opponent hates them both.

“HE WILL BE A GREAT CONGRESSMAN and, unlike his Opponent, he cherishes Christianity and Country Music — She has openly stated that she hates them both!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Voting is underway and Van Epps says he’s super excited to have President Trump’s endorsement and expressed that he’s confident that he will win.

“This is about America first,” Trump stated. “As the speaker said, the margins in Congress are so narrow, and this is about the direction we want to move our country. And we want to move it in the America-first direction. That’s what we are going to do.”

Van Epps is running against Democrat state Representative Aftyn Behn to replace former Representative Mark Green (R-Tenn.).

