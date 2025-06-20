Pres. Trump calls for special prosecutor to investigate 2020 election results

US President Donald Trump raises a fist as he steps off of Air Force One upon arrival at Calgary International Airport, before the start of the G7 summit, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, June 15, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Chris Boyle

12:10 PM – Friday, June 20, 2025

President Donald Trump has called for a special prosecutor to investigate claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

On Friday, the president claimed in a Truth Social post that there is substantial and overwhelming evidence suggesting the 2020 election was fraudulent

“Zero Border crossings for the month for TRUMP, verses 60,000 for Sleepy, Crooked Joe Biden, a man who lost the 2020 Presidential Election by a “LANDSLIDE!” Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD! The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING. A Special Prosecutor must be appointed. This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin! What this Crooked man, and his CORRUPT CRONIES, have done to our Country in 4 years, is grossly indescribable! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote in his post. Advertisement

This comes after FBI Director Kash Patel submitted an intelligence report to Congress. The report alleged that China mass-produced counterfeit U.S. driver’s licenses as part of a plot to manipulate the 2020 election by using fraudulent mail-in ballots to support Democrat Joe Biden.

Patel’s report does not say if fraudulent ballots were cast as part of the alleged scheme.

