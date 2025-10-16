Pres. Trump announces major discounts to IVF, fertility drugs

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks from the Oval Office of the White House on October 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump outlined plans to expand vitro fertilization (IVF) access by encouraging workplace benefits to include access to IVF and infertility coverage. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores and Taylor Tinsley

6:29 PM – Thursday, October 16, 2025

President Donald Trump has made a major announcement for American women, mothers and families struggling from infertility.

While speaking about in vitro fertilization (IVF) from the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump announced a pricing agreement to make the process more accessible.

“We’ll dramatically slash the cost of IVF and the treatment and many of the most common fertility drugs for countless millions of Americans,” Trump said. “Prices are going way down, way, way down.”

EMD Serono, a subsidiary of Germany’s Merck KGaA, has agreed to provide discounts on all fertility drugs sold in the United States at most favored nation pricing.

Libby Horne, Senior Vice President of U.S. Fertility & Endocrinology at Merck Serono, said the company has been a global leader in fertility for more than four decades. She added that its science played a key role in the birth of the first IVF baby in the U.S. and has since helped bring more than six million babies into the world.



The administration also made it legal for insurance companies to offer plans specifically for fertility, allowing Americans to opt in for specialized coverage.

“There’s no deeper happiness and joy than raising children, and now millions of Americans struggling with infertility will have a new chance to share the greatest experience of them all,” Trump said.

Overall, President Trump says the per-cycle cost of drugs used and IVF will fall by an estimated 73% for American consumers.

