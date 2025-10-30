Pres. Trump and First Lady Melania host Halloween event at WH

US President Donald Trump high-fives a boy as he and First Lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, DC, on OCtober 30, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

6:46 PM – Thursday, October 30, 2025

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted the White House’s annual Halloween event.

The day before Halloween, America’s first couple opened up the South Lawn of the White House to trick-or-treaters of all ages. The annual event was open to military families, law enforcement families, foster and adoptive families and to Administration officials with children.

Trump and Melania made a grand entrance at the event as the U.S. Air Force Strolling Strings performed Michael Jackson’s hit tune “Thriller.”

They also handed out full-size Hershey’s chocolate bars and Twizzlers to the children participating in the holiday event.

Advertisement

The White House was decorated with numerous pumps, faux leaves, and an orange sign reading “Halloween 2025.”

The pumpkins were provided by the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA). They will later be donated to the nonprofit DC Central Kitchen once the event concludes.

The IDPA also provided 7,500 apples from Washington and New York to guests at the Halloween celebration.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!