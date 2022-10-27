Powerball lottery reaches $800M

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:20 PM PT – Thursday, October 27, 2022

The Powerball lottery jackpot has jumped into the second largest in the game’s history.

On Wednesday, the winning numbers were drawn in Tallahassee, Florida. No winning ticket was reported.

Overnight, the jackpot had raised from $100 million to an incredible $800 million. This total marks the second highest Powerball jackpot since the game began in 1992 and the fifth largest in US lottery history.

Winners will have the option of taking a lump sum immediately upon winning, which equals 61% of the total, or an annuity plan for the entire amount to be paid over the next 30 years.