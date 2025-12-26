Post-Christmas snowstorm threatens travel plans in N.Y., New Jersey and Northeast region

A view of Central Park in New York City. (Photo by Heather Khalifa/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:44 PM – Friday, December 26, 2025

A post‑Christmas snowstorm is underway in the New York Tri‑State area, expected to bring up to 9 inches of snow — the most the region has seen in several years — along with hazardous travel conditions.

On Friday, so far, nearly 1,000 flights have been canceled between John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA). More than half of the flight disruptions reported across the country are from these three locations.

Freezing rain moved into Pennsylvania on Friday morning, covering roads in ice. An ice storm warning is in place in western areas of the state, cautioning possible power outages and downed trees.

In the north, colder temperatures could create snow instead of ice in parts of New York, Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, western Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The heaviest snow fall is expected for Friday afternoon, and should continue into the night, ending in New York City at around 7 a.m. local time with a forecast of about 7 inches of snow.

Philadelphia may see one to 3 inches of snow and ice, while Upstate New York to Long Island could see six to 10 inches of snow, officials say.

Forecasters believe New York City and Philadelphia should expect a mix of sleet and freezing rain as warmer air pushes north through the cold on Saturday morning.

“As New Yorkers continue to celebrate the holidays and prepare to celebrate the new year, they should also prepare for hazardous travel conditions Friday into Saturday,” NYC Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “We have issued a Travel Advisory, so please plan ahead. If you drove to work today, consider leaving before 4 PM or taking mass transit home,” he continued. “Stay warm and stay off the roads if you can. Call 311 if [you] lose heat in your home.”

