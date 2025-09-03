Portugal: At least 15 dead, 18 injured in ‘Elevador da Glória funicular’ derailment

Firefighters work the scene at Gloria funicular derail site on September 03, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. Fifteen people were killed and around 20 injured when a car on the Glória Funicular derailed in Lisbon. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:24 PM – Wednesday, September 3, 2025

In Portugal, a tram derailment that slammed into a building has left at least 15 dead and several others injured.

On Wednesday, tragedy struck Lisbon as the Glória funicular derailed and crashed, killing at least 15 people and injuring 18 others.

According to the National Institute for Medical Emergencies, five of the injured are in serious condition.

“It’s a tragic day for our city,” Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas told CNN Portugal on Wednesday night. “It’s a very tough day for all of us. Right now all the teams, the Lisbon municipality, the emergency services (INEM), civil protection, the fire department, we’re all on site trying to help the victims of this tragic, tragic accident in the city of Lisbon.” “Lisbon is in mourning,” Moedas added.

Footage from the scene showed the tram in ruins as rescue crews pulled survivors from the wreckage.

The Ascensor da Glória, one of Lisbon’s three historic funiculars, has a capacity of about 40–43 passengers per car and was officially designated a national monument in 2002.

Two carriages connected by the same haulage cable go parallel to each other up and down the hill. It connects downtown Lisbon to the Bairro Alto district and is often utilized by both locals and visitors.

Authorities have not yet identified the deceased, but they did note that some foreign nationals were among them.

The cause of the derailment remains unclear, and an investigation is currently underway.

