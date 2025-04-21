Pope Francis’ Cause Of Death Revealed, World Leaders React

Cardinal Baldassare Reina presides over an Eucharistic celebration for Pope Francis at St. John Basilica on April 21, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:39 PM – Monday, April 21, 2025

The Vatican revealed that 88-year-old Pope Francis officially died of a “cerebral stroke,” leading to a coma and irreversible heart failure on Monday.

“Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta,” the Vatican announced on X.

The Pope reportedly woke up at 6 a.m., fell ill at 7 a.m., and passed away from a fatal stroke at 7:35 a.m., according to Corriere della Sera, an Italian newspaper.

“The Holy See Press Office announced that Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, the Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, has ascertained that the Pope died due to a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse,” the announcement continued.

“The Pope had a prior history of acute respiratory failure caused by multimicrobial bilateral pneumonia, multiple bronchiectases, high blood pressure, and Type II diabetes. His death was confirmed through electrocardiographic thanatography.”

Pope Francis was previously admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in February after suffering from severe bronchitis and a polymicrobial lung infection, where he remained for 38 days, prior to being discharged in March.

The Vatican is also expected to release funeral arrangements in the coming days — as the College of Cardinals will begin convening a conclave to elect the next pope.

After Pope Francis’ death was announced globally, world leaders quickly responded to the announcement. President Donald Trump wrote: “Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!”

Additionally, Vice President JD Vance had met with the Pope on Easter Sunday, the day before. He reacted to the announcement by stating: “May God rest his soul.”

“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID,” Vance wrote in an X post. “It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.”

In the UK, King Charles III noted that his whole family was “deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis.”

“Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry,” Charles stated.

“The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month. We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent his condolences while praising the Roman Catholic Church for its “constructive cooperation” with Russia.

“Throughout the years of his pontificate, he actively promoted the development of dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive cooperation between Russia and the Holy See,” Putin stated.

“In this sad hour, I would like to convey to you and the entire Catholic clergy my words of sympathy and support,” he added.

