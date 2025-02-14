Poll: Women Who Identify As ‘Liberal’ Are The Most Likely To Feel Unsatisfied And Lonely

Anti-gun demonstrators protest at the Tennessee Capitol for stricter gun laws in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 3, 2023. (Photo by JOHN AMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:13 PM – Friday, February 14, 2025

A new survey revealed that liberal women are the most likely to report feelings of loneliness and the inability to feel satisfied or fulfilled.

The 2024 American Family Survey revealed that 37% of conservative-identifying women aged 18-40 reported being satisfied with their life, compared to the only 12% of liberal-identifying women in the same age range who reported feeling the same way.

The survey also revealed that liberal women were nearly three times more likely to experience loneliness at least a few times a week than conservative women are.

The poll, surveying 3,000 Americans nationwide in 2024, also found that 40% of the liberal women in the study revealed being single, with 31% stating that they were married, compared to the 51% of conservative women reported being married, along with 33% reported being single.

“We’ve seen in the research that conservative women tend to be more likely to embrace a sense of agency and to have the sense that they are not, in any way, the victim of larger structural realities or forces,” stated Brad Wilcox, a sociology professor at the University of Virginia.

Conservative women are “also less likely to catastrophize about public events and concerns” and are “more likely to think of themselves as captains of their own fate,” Wilcox continued.

Wilcox noted that conservative women are more likely to value traditional family values and religion, which he believes ultimately contributes to their overall happiness.

“This ideological divide does not appear to be just a consequence of negative thinking; it also seems to flow from the fact that liberal young women are less likely to be integrated into core American institutions — specifically marriage and religion—that lend meaning, direction, and a sense of solidarity to women’s lives,” he added. ”Lower levels of marriage and churchgoing among liberal women may also have a hand in their elevated reports of loneliness, which, in turn, diminishes their odds of being happy.”

“Any efforts to bridge this ideological gap in young women’s emotional well-being will seemingly require not only a change in thinking but also a renewal of young liberal women’s connection to America’s core institutions—family and faith.”

