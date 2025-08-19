Poll: Trump’s approval rating jumps following U.S.-Russia meeting

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, US President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) chat before holding a joint press conference. (Photo by GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:30 PM – Tuesday, August 19, 2025

According to a new Insider Advantage poll, President Donald Trump’s approval rating surged after his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska.

On August 15th, President Trump met with Putin in Alaska to discuss the next phase of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, while U.S. officials continue to pursue avenues to halt the killing.

The poll, which was released on Monday, showcased Trump’s approval rating surging to 54%, with 43.6% disapproving. According to Insider Advantage, the survey was conducted from August 15th through the 17th — surveying 1,000 voters.

The poll carries a margin of error of ±3.09 percentage points and indicates a 4-point jump in approval over a single month, rising from 50% in July — when disapproval stood at 48%.

Independents and younger voters accounted for much of Trump’s reported surge in approval. Among those surveyed, 50.4% of independents said they approved of him, along with 57.3% of voters aged 18–39 and 56.5% of those aged 40–64. By contrast, only 40.1% of respondents 65 and older expressed approval.

InsiderAdvantage poll

“Donald Trump now has an advantage among every age group other than the most senior of voters. He has improved his numbers among African-Americans and Hispanic-Latinos. White voters are at a near record 64%. Voters under 65 years of age now approve of his job performance by wide margins,” pollster Matt Towery wrote in his analysis. “Only the nation’s oldest voters disapprove of his job performance, which is consistent with our prior surveys. Overall, his approval numbers are surging upwards post-summit,” he added.

