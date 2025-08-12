Poll: Schumer’s favorability among New Yorkers at ‘lowest point since 2005’

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gives a statement after a policy luncheon with Democratic senators at the U.S. Capitol on July 15, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

5:35 PM – Tuesday, August 12, 2025

A new survey found that Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s favorability with New Yorkers has dropped to its lowest point in 20 years.

The Research Institute at Siena University published a poll on Tuesday that found Schumer earned “his lowest ever favorability rating in a Siena poll.” Siena polling dates back to 2005 and covers most of Schumer’s political career, considering he was first elected to the Senate in 1998.

Schumer’s overall approval is reportedly at 35-50%, which is down from where it was in June, at 41-47%.

Additionally, his favorability among members of his own party is at 39-49%, which has dropped from 35-55% in June, according to the poll.

Another poll from The Economist/YouGov found in April that 23% of adults across the United States had a favorable view of Schumer and 51% had an unfavorable opinion. A separate CNN poll by SSRS further indicated that Schumer ranked as the least favored Congressional leader, garnering a mere 17% approval rating.

When questioned about the negative results of the CNN poll, Schumer shrugged it off and asserted “Polls come and go. Our [Democrat] party is united.”

The Siena survey was conducted between August 4th and August 7th. 813 New York State registered voters participated.

