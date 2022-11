GREENSBORO, NC – OCTOBER 13: U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) speaks during a campaign rally at Illuminating Technologies on October 13, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Rep. Budd, running against Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, was introduced by Donald Trump Jr. to a small crowd of supporters during the “Keep NC Red” rally. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:19 AM PT – Thursday, November 3, 2022

Republican Ted Bud’s lead continues to grow in North Carolina’s Senate race.

According to the latest Emerson poll Wednesday, Democrat candidate Cheri Beasley trails Budd (R-N.C) by five points, with only 45% support.

Favorability ratings are playing a big role in the race. Budd has a net positive favorability of 13-points while Beasley is underwater by two.

This comes after earlier polling showed the potential for a toss-up race.