Poll: Nearly 1M New Yorkers ‘definitely’ planning to flee NYC if Mamdani becomes mayor

Nearly one million New Yorkers are reportedly planning on exiting the Big Apple if Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the mayoral election on Tuesday — according to new polling data.

According to a poll conducted by J.L. Partners, around 765,000 New York residents will “definitely” leave America’s largest city, or 9% of the city’s population, if Mamdani wins the election due to the eventual impact of his far-left policies.

The poll also found that 2.12 million New Yorkers, or 25% of the city’s population, would “consider” leaving the Big Apple, should Mamdani secure the victory.

Meanwhile, 7% of New Yorkers making over $250,000 per year revealed that they would “definitely leave” under Mamdani’s leadership, posing major challenges for Mamdani’s economic agenda, which is based around raising taxes for high-income earners.

“Who knows if we can believe people when they say it, but the prospect of Mamdani is so scary to some that they are considering throwing in the Big Apple for new digs,” stated J.L. Partners pollster James Johnson. Advertisement “If anywhere near that number actually left, the economic impact would be seismic,” Johnson continued. “Older New Yorkers, Staten Islanders, and White voters are the most likely to say they would pack up and go.” “When asked to sum up what Mamdani’s New York would look like, respondents called it a ‘disaster,’ ‘hell,’ and — cover your ears, kids — a ‘s***hole,’” he added.

Additionally, the outlet spoke to New York realtor Jay Batra, who stated that wealthy New Yorkers have begun selling their apartments in anticipation of Mamdani’s victory, while prospective buyers have become more timid.

“These people are not thrilled about the possibility of Mamdani winning,” Batra stated. “They don’t want to hear about Mamdani and the rent freeze he is proposing.” “Two weeks ago, I had a couple of buyers in the $3 million, $4 million, and $5 million price point range – one I was selling a building to – who are no longer interested in buying.”

Mamdani is projected to win the November 4th election based on polling data from several pollsters, as he is leading by double digits in the vast majority of major polls.

Real Clear Polling average places Mamdani’s lead at +14.7 points over Cuomo, the second closest candidate, just ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Mamdani, a self-described Democratic socialist, has run on freezing the rent for rent-stabilized units, allowing for taxpayer-funded bus rides, taxpayer-funded child care, and city-owned grocery stores.

