Poll: Most voters believe Obama admin. ‘likely committed crimes’ in ‘Russiagate’

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:30 PM – Tuesday, August 5, 2025

A recent poll has revealed that 54% of likely U.S. voters believe that members of former President Barack Obama’s national security team likely committed crimes by promoting a false narrative about Donald Trump’s ties with Russia.

Rasmussen Reports conducted a national telephone and online survey of 1,172 U.S. likely voters last week, inquiring about the following questions:

How closely have you followed recent news about investigations of national security during the Obama administration? A recent report from the Director of National Intelligence concluded that President Obama’s national security team manipulated and manufactured intelligence to promote a false narrative about Russia and Donald Trump. How likely is it that Obama administration officials committed serious crimes in manipulating intelligence? Do you agree or disagree with this statement about the manipulation of intelligence in the Obama administration: “Accountability has to take place. … It is critical for the survival of our country that people who perpetrate such crimes are held accountable?”

The poll found that among the 54% that consider it “likely” that Obama’s team committed serious crimes, 37% consider it “very likely.” 41% don’t think it’s likely, including 28% who answered “not at all likely.”

“86% of Republicans, 59% of Democrats and 62% of unaffiliated voters at least somewhat agree with the Gabbard quote about how important it is ‘that people who perpetrate such crimes are held accountable,’” the Rasmussen analysis reported.

Meanwhile, 69% of participants in the Rasmussen survey—more than two-thirds—agreed with the idea that there must be accountability for the crimes committed, siding with the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The poll followed a White House press briefing led by Gabbard and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on July 23rd. During the briefing, Gabbard summarized the House Intelligence Committee’s 2020 report, which revealed that Putin’s primary aim was undermining faith in the U.S.’s democracy rather than favoring any particular candidate.

The corresponding press release from Gabbard’s office alleged they had “overwhelming evidence” that demonstrated “what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump.”

“Obama officials leaked false statements to media outlets, including The Washington Post, claiming, ‘Russia has attempted through cyber means to interfere in, if not actively influence, the outcome of an election,’” stated the press release.

When asked if their findings implicate the former president of criminal behavior during the press briefing, Gabbard confirmed that all documents have been referred to the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate potential criminal behavior by Obama and associates. She responded, “The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment.”

“The information we are releasing today clearly shows there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government,” said Gabbard. “Their egregious abuse of power and blatant rejection of our Constitution threatens the very foundation and integrity of our democratic republic. No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”

