Poll: Majority of likely voters support House GOP plans to investigate Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden and Barbara Bush arrive to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:36 PM PT – Tuesday, November 29, 2022

A new poll has discovered that a majority of likely voters support House Republicans plans to probe Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

In the Rasmussen Reports Survey released on Monday, 62% of respondents supported the GOP’s push to investigate Hunter while 34% disapproved of the probe.

GOP lawmakers have flagged dozens of suspicious activity reports linked to the Biden family.

Representative James Comer, who is set to lead the House Oversight Committee, has said the panel plans to evaluate whether or not the president is compromised by foreign influence.