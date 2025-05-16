Poll: JD Vance Emerges As GOP Frontrunner For 2028

U.S. Vice President JD Vance delivers the keynote address at the 44th annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:25 PM – Friday, May 16, 2025

A new poll conducted in May has revealed that Vice President JD Vance is the overwhelming favorite to become the GOP presidential nominee in 2028.

The May survey conducted by J.L. Partners revealed that 46% of registered voters are ready to support Vance as Donald Trump’s successor as no other potential candidates even sniffed double-digit support.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second, garnering 8%, while current Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy received 7%. Additionally, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Texas Senator Ted Cruz both received 6% support.

Former UN Ambassador Niki Haley received 5% support in the survey.

President Trump picked Vance to be his running mate at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July of 2024, emphasizing how his book “Hillbilly Elegy” had “championed the hardworking men and women of our Country.”

Currently, Vance has been Trump’s clearest communicator on multiple key issues such as immigration, trade and social issues.

Rubio has filled many roles in the Trump administration so far, overseeing the National Archives and being the national security adviser.

In March, the 47th president said the future of his “Make America Great Again” movement looked “so strong” with a great lineup in place.

“You look at Marco, you look at JD Vance, who’s fantastic,” he told NBC News’ Kristin Welker during an interview on “Meet the Press.” “You look at — I could name 10, 15, 20 people right now just sitting here. No, I think we have a tremendous party.”

Despite possibly running against each other in 2028, Vance has said his relationship with Rubio is strong.

“He is probably my best friend in the administration,” Vance has told Fox News of Rubio. “We hang out and talk all the time.”

JL Partners research manager Caroline Mulvaney said Vance “can expect to gain further support from voters who are currently supporting individuals unlikely to end up on the 2028 ticket, as well as at least some support from voters who are currently undecided.”

If Rubio was able to best Vance for the 2028 nomination, 57% of Republican voters said they would give their support, according to the poll.

Meanwhile, on the Democrat side, failed 2024 nominee Kamala Harris has 30% support in a hypothetical primary, followed by ex-Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg with just 8% support.

JL Partners, was one of few pollsters to correctly predict that Trump would win the popular vote in 2024. They surveyed 975 registered voters on May 13-14 for the poll, with a margin error of 3.1%.

