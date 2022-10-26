Poll: Gov. DeSantis garners 51% Latino support

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to win over a critical demographic in the Sunshine State.

According to a Telemundo poll, DeSantis (D-Fla.) received 51% support among Latino voters, while his challenger, Charlie Crist, trailed behind with 44% support.

Additionally, DeSantis scored a 56% approval rating among Hispanics born in another country and 48%, from Hispanics born in the United States. 50% of Latino voters support his decision to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

The survey was conducted starting on October 12th until October 16th. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 3.65 percentage points. The poll highlighted a commanding lead for DeSantis as midterm elections are just two weeks away.