Poll: Gov. DeSantis garners 51% Latino support

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:44 AM PT – Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to win over a critical demographic in the Sunshine State.
According to a Telemundo poll, DeSantis (D-Fla.) received 51% support among Latino voters, while his challenger, Charlie Crist, trailed behind with 44% support.
Additionally, DeSantis scored a 56% approval rating among Hispanics born in another country and 48%, from Hispanics born in the United States. 50% of Latino voters support his decision to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
The survey was conducted starting on October 12th until October 16th. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 3.65 percentage points. The poll highlighted a commanding lead for DeSantis as midterm elections are just two weeks away.