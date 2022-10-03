Poll: Fetterman and Oz Separated by only 2 Points

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz (C) holds a press conference with U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) on September 6, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the November general election, Oz faces Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:04 PM PT – Monday, October 3, 2022

According to Emerson College and The Hill, Trump endorsed Senate hopeful Doctor Mehmet Oz (R-PA.) is catching up to Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman (D-PA.) in the polls.

The survey showed Fetterman with 45 percent of the support and Oz with 43 percent. Those numbers are well within the margin of error.

Questions were raised about Fetterman’s health after he suffered a stroke in May. It is a top concern for many voters.

Oz’s campaigning across the state combined with him picking up key endorsements from some police associations have tightened the race.