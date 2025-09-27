Poll: Big city mayors want federal help with crime

Members of the National Guard stand in Union Station on September 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

7:17 AM – Saturday, September 27, 2025

A new poll has reportedly found that mayors of major cities across the U.S. want the federal government to help fight violent crime.

A U.S. Conference of Mayors poll released on Wednesday revealed that nearly six in 10 mayors find juvenile crime to be “serious or very serious” in a survey of 60 elected leaders from 28 states.

“Juvenile crime continues to be a challenge, with an escalation in the seriousness of offenses committed by young people,” city officials said in the survey.

The mayors report car theft, retail theft, and firearm crime as top issues for their communities.

The poll found that 77% of respondents also wanted more help from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to tackle drug trafficking in their cities.

According to the poll, 75% want support from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in criminal investigations, both for new cases and for old cases that have remained open for a long time.

An additional 73% of the elected city officials would reportedly welcome assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to track illegal firearms in their area.

Though mayors said there were drops in crime in the first six months of the year compared to last year, they generally felt the need for federal assistance.

“While many cities have seen a significant reduction in violent crime over the last year or so, it is clear that it remains a challenge in our communities,” said the Conference’s CEO and executive director, Tom Cochran. “The president of the United States continues to discuss this issue and has indicated his intention to take further federal action to reduce violent crime, including sending the National Guard into more cities.” Likewise, Baltimore officials said, “While we are encouraged by the sharp decrease in juveniles becoming victims of gun violence, our officers continue to make multiple arrests, and it is frustrating that some of these same juveniles are being arrested repeatedly.”

The mayors also requested federal help in the form of grants to purchase new police equipment and technology, such as drones.

President Donald Trump, on the heels of his National Guard occupation of Washington, D.C., said that he’s the only one who can make “no crime miracles” happen.

“The only reason crime is somewhat down in Memphis is because the FBI, and others in the Federal Government, at my direction, have been working there for 5 months — on the absolutely terrible Crime numbers; likewise, in Chicago and Los Angeles!” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this month. “But the real work by us has barely begun.”

A Reuters/Ipsos poll from Wednesday also showed that 40% of the over 1,000 respondents believe that Republicans have a better plan to handle crime.

