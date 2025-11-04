Poll: 52% of voters want Biden admin. officials prosecuted for autopen use

Framed portraits of U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama flank an image of former U.S. President Joe Biden’s signature and an autopen along “The Presidential Walk of Fame” at the White House on October 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

1:20 PM – Tuesday, November 4, 2025

A recent poll by Rasmussen Reports found that 52% of U.S. voters believe that aides and other officials under former President Joe Biden should be criminally prosecuted for purportedly using the presidential autopen without his knowledge or approval.

Rasmussen Reports published a poll on Monday that found that 52% of voters believe Biden’s staffers should face criminal prosecution after purportedly covering up his dwindling mental acuity while in office.

However, 32% disagreed with the majority, and 17% said they were “unsure.”

Additionally, 55% of voters said that it is likely Biden’s White House staff used the autopen to sign important documents without his knowledge or approval while in office, including 40% who believed it to be Very Likely.

33% did not believe that ever happened, including 18% who said it was “Not At All Likely,” and 12% said they were “unsure.” The pollsters conducted a similar survey in March and they noted that the current answers to the topic had changed just slightly.

The poll also found that, when broken down by party affiliation, 75% of Republicans, 36% of Democrats and 44% of unaffiliated voters said that Biden White House officials should be criminally tried.

Broken down by gender, men seem to feel more strongly about the matter, according to the survey’s findings. 60% of men believe Biden’s administration used the autopen unlawfully, compared to 50% of women who agree. 58% of men believe the previous administration should face charges, compared to women’s 46% — a 12-point difference.

57% of White voters, 44% of Black voters, 58% of non-White Hispanics, and 57% of other minorities “consider it at least somewhat likely that members of Biden’s White House staff used the autopen to sign documents without the president’s knowledge or approval,” pollsters said, with Hispanics most supportive of criminal prosecution for those implicated in the “autopen scandal.”

The report is seemingly in response to last month’s House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform’s report, which concluded that “as President Biden’s [mental and physical] condition deteriorated, his aides exercised presidential authority and facilitated executive actions without his direct authorization, including misusing the autopen and failing to properly document decision-making processes.”

The poll found that those in their 40s are most suspicious that the autopen was used unlawfully, while those under 30 favor prosecution more than older age groups.

78% of President Donald Trump supporters want prosecution, and the same can be said for 53% of former Vice President Kamala Harris voters in the 2024 election cycle, according to the poll.

The survey was carried out from October 28-30, and it includes “1,157 likely U.S. voters contacted online and via telephone.” The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points, with a 95% level of confidence.

