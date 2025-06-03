Polish Prime Minister to seek confidence vote following election setback

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk and supporters of Rafal Trzaskowski, Warsaw’s Mayor and member of ruling centrist Civic Coalition party, attend their election night event at the National Museum of Ethnography in Warsaw, Poland, during the second round of the presidential elections on June 1, 2025. Poles voted in a tight presidential election runoff that will have major implications for the country’s role in Europe, and for abortion and LGBTQ rights. (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:16 AM – Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Monday that he will be asking the country’s parliament to hold a vote of confidence after one of his ally’s lost the presidential runoff.

With the loss over the weekend, it leaves Tusk’s government weakened, with questions mounting whether or not his party’s government can survive to the end of its term at the end of 2027.

If he somehow survives the confidence vote, it would show he still has a mandate to govern.

Meanwhile, it still remains a mystery when the confidence vote would take place.

Over the weekend, conservative Karol Nawrocki won Poland’s presidential runoff election after receiving 50.89% of the vote in a highly competitive race against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, who received 49.11%.

The political race had the European nation on the edge of their seats after a first round of voting two weeks earlier revealed deep separation among the people in Poland.

The newest results suggest that the country can be expected to take a more nationalist path under its new president, who was supported by President Donald Trump.

Mr. Trzaskowski conceded defeat and congratulated Mr. Nawrocki on Monday, thanking all those who voted for him. “I fought for us to build a strong, safe, honest, and empathetic Poland together,” he wrote on X. “I’m sorry I wasn’t able to convince the majority of citizens of my vision for Poland. I’m sorry we didn’t win together.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered congratulations, while acknowledging Poland as a key ally for weaponry being sent into Kyiv.

He called Poland “a pillar of regional and European security,” and said, “by reinforcing one another on our continent, we give greater strength to Europe in global competition and bring the achievement of real and lasting peace closer. I look forward to continued fruitful cooperation with Poland and with President Nawrocki personally.”

Under Poland’s constitution, the president serves a five-year term and is allowed to be re-elected once.

Last month, Trump welcomed Nawrocki to the White House for a visit and to give support. Last week, conservative group CPAC held its first-ever meeting in Poland to aid him in his campaign.

Currently, the U.S. has close to 10,000 military troops stationed in Poland.

