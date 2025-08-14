Police video released of Democrat pick for S.C. Gov. race being arrested in underwear, calling himself ‘Superman’ and ‘God’

(Background) Screenshot image taken from footage of McLeod arrest. (Photo provided by: Charleston Police Department. / (R) William “Mullins” McLeod. (Photo provided by: Al Cannon Detention Center)

4:14 PM – Thursday, August 14, 2025

Newly released footage from the backseat of a police car shows a South Carolina Democrat gubernatorial candidate being arrested while wearing only underwear and shoes. During the arrest, he unleashed a torrent of profanity, threats, and racial slurs, at times proclaiming himself to be both “God” and “Superman.”

William “Mullins” McLeod Jr., 53, a married father of four and Charleston-based attorney, announced on Monday that he would be running for governor for a second time — having first run unsuccessfully in 2010 as a Democrat.

“I believe there’s a job that needs to be done and it needs to be done now,” McLeod said in a campaign video posted to YouTube. “You see that job is curing a cancer that has infiltrated our state government over the last 25 years. The name of that cancer is corruption.” Advertisement

Following the release of the humiliating police footage on Tuesday, members of his own party are now calling for him to exit the gubernatorial race.

McLeod was arrested after he was found “yelling at the top of his lungs” as he walked around King Street and Murray Boulevard, according to a Charleston Police Department report. Initially, he refused to identify himself to the authorities. When asked for his name and I.D., he responded: “It doesn’t matter, my friend, trust me. I’m one of the most just humans to ever walk this soil.”

“’Superman sounds good,” McLeod finally responds. “I’m Superman.” At another point, he also referred to himself as “God.” “I think I just figured out the president of the United States is my cousin,” he continued to murmur.

Throughout the nearly hour-long police cam footage, McLeod also referenced his upcoming gubernatorial campaign, including his Republican opponents, such as Nancy Mace and Attorney General Alan Wilson — making several threats of violence against them.

During his rant, he warned Attorney General Alan Wilson, an opponent who announced his campaign in June, that he would “kick” his “teeth in.”

“I’m gonna kick your [expletive] teeth in,” McLeod says, referencing Wilson. “Let’s go back to the teeth thing,” McLeod shouted. “I’m going to kick every one of them in!” He also strangely questioned who Wilson’s “biological father” is, and he told Wilson that he should “share it with the world.”

McLeod went on to mention teeth about five more times in the next 30 seconds, before alluding to what many believe was a nod to GOP gubernatorial candidate Nancy Mace, who just announced her bid for governor in early August.

“Hey Nancy!… Right now b*tch! … What you did in the walls of Congress is the greatest sin!” he continued.

Additionally, McLeod asserted that President Donald Trump would “kick” Mace’s “teeth in” as well.

To make matters worse, later in the footage, McLeod can also heard uttering the n-word slur at least twice.

According to the police report, McLeod’s eyes were “extremely bloodshot and highly dilated,” symptoms that are “typical of a stimulant narcotic.” It’s unclear whether the gubernatorial candidate was tested for drugs at the time of the arrest, but he is now facing misdemeanor charges for disorderly conduct.

Although he’s the sole candidate for the Democrat Party in the gubernatorial race, Christale Spain, the chair of the South Carolina Democrat Party, has called for him to step down following the bizarre and humiliating incident.

“After reviewing the transcript of the dash cam footage from his recent arrest, it is clear that Mr. McLeod is navigating profound challenges and should focus on his mental and emotional well-being instead of a campaign for governor,” Spain said in a statement on Wednesday.

Wilson posted his response to the obscene video on the same day, referencing the threats McLeod had hurled against him.

“I am going to give him the benefit of the doubt and assume he means in a general election, not a street fight,” Wilson said. “My plan for bold, conservative leadership is spreading, and my record of defending President Trump, parental rights, and the rule of law has put a target on my back. But we’re not slowing down, and I’m not done fighting for South Carolina families.”

